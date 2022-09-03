Nebraska man plans to juggle all 26.2 miles of Omaha's Heartland Marathon

Trevor McQuay isn’t giving himself any excuses while training for his second marathon. So he wakes up before sunrise to squeeze in his training joggle before work.

Yes, joggle.

McQuay tackles every training run around his Wausa home — even when he mixes in speed work — while juggling three balls.

During those predawn runs, he wears a headlamp and a neon yellow vest.

McQuay plans to joggle for all 26.2 miles of the Heartland Marathon later this month.

He’ll be one of about 725 participants tackling the event’s races on Sept. 25.

The Heartland Marathon offers a 10K, half marathon, full marathon and marathon relay. It takes runners on a course that starts on a trail in Miller’s Landing near Gallup’s riverfront campus, crosses the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge and sends runners on trails in Council Bluffs before returning to Omaha.

McQuay is the first juggler, or joggler, to tackle the course in the race’s eight-year history, said race director Tom Whitaker.

Having a joggler on the course will be unique, Whitaker said. And it might draw a little outside attention to the race.

McQuay, 26, started running almost three years ago. Last year, he completed his first full marathon in Ely, Minnesota.

It took time for McQuay to develop a love for the sport. Adding juggling to the mix helped him have fun with running. Today, he feels better when he goes out for a run.

McQuay bought a set of juggling balls in college. It became his go-to party trick.

While he was running around a track, struggling to put mind over matter, McQuay remembered the juggling balls in his car. So he started trying to juggle while he ran.

“I was running a few miles every day. It was so boring and painful at the same time,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Why am I running for half an hour, in pain. I can’t breathe.’”

McQuay kept practicing, and eventually, juggling while running became a bit easier. In the moment, McQuay thought he had created a new sport. But then he came across joggling, an established and sometimes competitive sport.

The world record for joggling during a marathon is held by Michal Kapral of Canada, who finished the Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sept. 30, 2007, in 2 hours, 50 minutes and 12 seconds. At the Chicago Marathon in October 2016, Kapral joggled the entire race in 2:55:25 without dropping a ball once.

McQuay signed up for the Omaha Marathon to try joggling in cooler temps. But the Omaha race, originally scheduled for September, was canceled earlier this year after the New York-based owners sold it to the Omaha Running Club.

So McQuay opted to tackle the running club’s Heartland Marathon. He checked with organizers to be sure joggling wouldn’t be an issue. He plans to stick to the back of the pack at the starting line to avoid any traffic jams.

“I don’t want to be an inconvenience to other runners,” McQuay said. “Most people probably want to take marathons seriously, and I don’t want to take away from their day they spent months training for.”

McQuay goes on training joggles six days a week. He averages about 40 miles per week and juggles on every run. He said he now finds it easier to juggle while running than to juggle while standing still.

To juggle, McQuay says it’s all about a repetitive, small arm movement. So far, he has found it pairs well with running.

Some miles, he might drop a ball three or four times when his hand slips or the balls collide. Other times, he can make a long stretch without dropping a ball at all.

On the streets of Wausa, and on the race course, McQuay said he hopes his juggling act makes people smile.

“Joggling, to me, is a perfect example of anyone can do anything they set their mind to if they want,” he said. “I also think joggling is a perfect example of not taking yourself too seriously day to day. I’ve embraced the fact that it’s weird, not to take it too seriously and to take my time while I’m running. People should do those types of things and find something they enjoy.”