Nebraska man predicts six NFL games correctly to win $100,000

With just over a minute left in the Cowboys vs. Chiefs game on Nov. 21, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw an interception, the Chiefs secured a win and Springfield resident Nate Colgrove was $100,000 richer.

Colgrove won the jackpot in the Fox Bet "Super 6" challenge, billed as “Terry Bradshaw’s money," by correctly predicting the winners of six football games and their margins of victory.

The Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs game was the last of the six games.

“I've never watched a game more intensely than that last game,” Colgrove said.

When the Chiefs were up at the end of the fourth quarter and Prescott threw the interception, Colgrove realized that he had won big.

“I grabbed my son, he's 9 and about 120 pounds, but I threw him up in the air,” he said. “I had to look at my phone like eight times to see if it was real or not.”

Sometimes, the jackpot will be split among multiple winners, but that week, Colgrove was the only one to predict all six games and the margin of victory correctly.