Nebraska man predicts six NFL games correctly to win $100,000

With just over a minute left in the Cowboys vs. Chiefs game on Nov. 21, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw an interception, the Chiefs secured a win and Springfield resident Nate Colgrove was $100,000 richer.
Colgrove won the jackpot in the Fox Bet "Super 6" challenge, billed as “Terry Bradshaw’s money," by correctly predicting the winners of six football games and their margins of victory.
The Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs game was the last of the six games.
“I've never watched a game more intensely than that last game,” Colgrove said.
When the Chiefs were up at the end of the fourth quarter and Prescott threw the interception, Colgrove realized that he had won big.
“I grabbed my son, he's 9 and about 120 pounds, but I threw him up in the air,” he said. “I had to look at my phone like eight times to see if it was real or not.”
Sometimes, the jackpot will be split among multiple winners, but that week, Colgrove was the only one to predict all six games and the margin of victory correctly.
“It was a long shot because you have to have the winner, and you have to pick the score within four points," he said.
His first pick, the Minnesota Vikings over the Green Bay Packers, was easy, he said.
“I never pick the Packers because I'm a Bears fan," he said.
The other picks were: the Philadelphia Eagles over the New Orleans Saints, the Washington Football Team over the Carolina Panthers, the Cleveland Browns over the Detroit Lions, and the San Francisco 49ers over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Colgrove said he has pretty much been a football fan since birth, and he has been a diehard Chicago Bears fan since they won the Super Bowl in 1985.
Colgrove had his time on the field as well, playing at Gretna High and then the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Now he's content watching from the couch, he said.
“I watch football pretty much anytime it’s on,” he said.
So far, Colgrove has used some of his jackpot to pay off two vehicles and cover some expenses for the landscaping business he's owned for 21 years, CurbIt Omaha.
He plans to use some of the money for two special weddings in 2022. He and his fiancée, Morgan, are tying the knot in February, and his 25-year-old son is getting married in June.
“It's gonna pay for our wedding, and I'm going to help out my son and pay for the bar tab at his,” he said.
Colgrove said he continues to use the Fox Bet app, which is free to play.
“I still play it every week," he said. "I don't know if we'll ever get that lucky again, but it's worth a shot because that was a one-in-a-million shot that I hit.”
Colgrove described his win as 10% skill and 90% luck and said he can’t help but think that his dog Sam, who died a week before his big win, had something to do with it.
“I don't know if he was thanking me or what,” he said. “He was my best friend for 17 years.”