Nebraska marks fourth straight week of slow decline in COVID cases, hospitalizations

The state retired the dashboard entirely June 30, after Ricketts ended the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency. State officials then started reporting a limited amount of data each week.

When hospitalizations were rising in September, Ricketts reinstated a version of the dashboard focused on hospital capacity, prompting praise from health care officials who said it would make it easier for them to plan and manage outbreaks. At the time, an average of nearly 400 hospital beds were occupied by COVID patients on any given day.

“We’re just remaining consistent with what we were doing earlier," he said Monday, noting that hospitals don't plan their staffing on a daily basis and therefore don't need daily information. "So, providing it weekly is sufficient. And, yeah, it just also gets back to the nature of the staffing emergency is decreasing as we have more capacity.”

But Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security, said hospitalizations are affected by virus transmission occurring three to four weeks beforehand.

Even with the dashboard up and running, he said, health officials still were missing a lot in understanding the community burden of COVID because testing is less available and less readily obtained in rural areas of the state.