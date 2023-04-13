Nebraska Medicine announced it will close the on-campus child care center it operates in August.

The health system notified parents in a letter sent Wednesday. In it, the health system said the decision was based on several factors, including staffing challenges, the inability to remain in space belonging to Clarkson College and the costs associated with running the center.

In a statement, health system officials said they are working with early learning centers to establish a partnership to continue to provide care for affected families after the center closes in mid-August.

"Nebraska Medicine is committed to helping the center’s staff find new roles within the health system or in a new center," officials said in the statement.

But one parent said in an email that the health system was putting financial gain over the needs and interests of dozens of families. The parent, who wrote anonymously for fear of losing a job, also questioned whether the move would exacerbate the current shortage of doctors and nurses and negatively impact patient care.

In the letter to parents, Nebraska Medicine officials said they had announced plans to construct a new building to serve as a possible home for a new child development center. "Unfortunately, those plans were not financially viable," they wrote.

Leaders of Nebraska hospitals, including those from Nebraska Medicine, have warned in recent months that they are facing a financial crisis as costs to care for patients continue to soar while reimbursement rates, particularly those from Medicare and Medicaid, have failed to keep up with inflation. The Nebraska Hospital Association has warned that hospitals may have to eliminate some services because of those shortfalls.

The Nebraska Medicine center is situated in a building just south of Clarkson College's main building at 42nd and Dodge Streets.

Clarkson College, which has undertaken a number of renovation and expansion projects in recent years, will expand to fully occupy the building once the space becomes available.

The Nebraska Medicine child care center is separate from one operated by the health system's academic partner, the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The UNMC center will remain open.

