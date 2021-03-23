Nebraska National Guardsman gives COVID vaccine to his grandma

Garett Rollag has administered close to 2,500 COVID vaccines since he started helping with mass vaccination clinics as a member of the Nebraska National Guard.

But one vaccination stands out. Rollag, 21, administered both doses of the vaccine to his grandma, Marilyn Bachmann.

"I'm just super grateful I was there and able to do it," Rollag said. "It makes me really, really happy."

Since mid-January, Nebraska National Guard soldiers and airmen have administered more than 35,000 vaccinations in support of health departments across the state. The clinic where he gave Bachmann her shots was at Christ Community Church south of 108th Street and West Dodge Road.

Rollag, a combat medic with the 2nd Battalion, 134th Infantry Regiment, said he was a little nervous that his grandma might critique his technique. Bachmann, who was a registered nurse, spent the last 10 years of her career at the VA Medical Center in Omaha.

But the 85-year-old gave her grandson's technique a glowing review. "It was fantastic," she said.

Bachmann looked away as Rollag administered the vaccine. But she said things went so smoothly that she didn't know she had received the shot until her grandson stood up and said she was all set.