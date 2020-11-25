Nebraska nurse with COVID-19 dies; she worked at Immanuel

A nurse who worked on a surgical unit at Immanuel Medical Center has died of COVID-19, according to a letter by Ann Schumacher, president of CHI Health.

The nurse was identified only as "Daphne" in the letter, which was sent to the Immanuel community.

The nurse died Wednesday morning, Schumacher said in her letter.

"Daphne was a smart, kind and compassionate nurse," Schumacher wrote. "Our calling to care for each other as one of our own was so clearly demonstrated by her care team. She was surrounded by love as she left this earth."

In her honor, more than 100 friends and loved ones lined the halls of Immanuel as she "started her journey home," Schumacher wrote.

Schumacher wrote that the nurse's passing was deeply personal for the Immanuel community.

"Please honor Daphne by taking good care of yourself and patients. As we grieve this tremendous loss, let's pull together as one family."

Daphne had worked most of her career at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and then the past couple of years at Immanuel, Schumacher said.