Nebraska nurse with COVID-19 dies; she worked at Immanuel
A nurse who worked on a surgical unit at Immanuel Medical Center has died of COVID-19, according to a letter by Ann Schumacher, president of CHI Health.

The nurse was identified only as "Daphne" in the letter, which was sent to the Immanuel community.

The nurse died Wednesday morning, Schumacher said in her letter.

"Daphne was a smart, kind and compassionate nurse," Schumacher wrote. "Our calling to care for each other as one of our own was so clearly demonstrated by her care team. She was surrounded by love as she left this earth."

In her honor, more than 100 friends and loved ones lined the halls of Immanuel as she "started her journey home," Schumacher wrote.

Schumacher wrote that the nurse's passing was deeply personal for the Immanuel community.

"Please honor Daphne by taking good care of yourself and patients. As we grieve this tremendous loss, let's pull together as one family."

Daphne had worked most of her career at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and then the past couple of years at Immanuel, Schumacher said.

Chaplains and counselors, and other employee assistance are available for any who need someone to talk with, Schumacher said.

No additional information was available from CHI, and her family and friends could not immediately be reached for comment.

More than 1,000 U.S. health care workers are believed to have died from COVID-19, according to a tracking project by Kaiser Health News and The Guardian. 

Through Tuesday night, Nebraska had recorded 117,682 cases of COVID-19 and 950 people have died. Of those deaths, 134 occurred in the last seven days, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

