Some Nebraska pharmacies cut out of new contract for military, veterans

Several Nebraska pharmacies are among nearly 15,000 nationwide shut out of a new contract with the company that administers pharmacy benefits for the Tricare program that serves active military members, veterans and their families.

Local pharmacists and officials with state and national pharmacy organizations say the change could make it more difficult for the military members and veterans to get medications, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

David Kohll, a pharmacist with Kohll's Rx in Omaha, said the local pharmacy chain has had to turn away Tricare participants for the new COVID-19 bivalent booster shots as well as for influenza and shingles vaccinations since the change took effect Oct. 24.

At issue is a renewed contract with Cigna-owned pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts, which administers Tricare pharmacy benefits on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense.

Ronna Hauser, senior vice president of policy and pharmacy affairs with the National Community Pharmacists Association, said Express Scripts offered terms so far below pharmacies' cost of acquiring the drugs that many could not accept them.

Unfortunately, she said, most of the pharmacies affected were independent ones.

Dave Randolph, pharmacist and owner of Dave's Pharmacy in Alliance and Hemingford, said he was contacted by his pharmacy services administrative organization, or PSAO, which opted out after calculating that pharmacies would lose money on most prescriptions under the contract. PSAOs negotiate pharmacy network contracts and perform many core back-office operations for their participating pharmacies.

Such contracts, he said, typically run through the end of a calendar year. After Express Scripts announced it was ending contracts for pharmacies participating in the 2022 network on Oct. 24, one long-term care facility that is home to a veteran Randolph had served ended the arrangement even before the contract ran out.

"For us, it's mainly affecting the veterans," Randolph said.

The community pharmacists' group has written the Defense Department to raise concerns. Locally, the Nebraska Pharmacists Association has contacted members of the state's congressional delegation.

"It's going to, without doubt, limit the options for those military families as far as where they can get their prescriptions filled," said Marcia Mueting, CEO of the Nebraska Pharmacists Association.

Nebraska Medicine's pharmacies also are out of the Tricare network but for a different reason, one also raised by the community pharmacists' association.

According to a letter Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., sent to an acting assistant defense secretary, Nebraska Medicine expressed interest in remaining in the network despite the reduced reimbursement rates in order to provide pharmacy services to its 10,000-plus Tricare patients.

After hearing from patients, he wrote, health system officials emailed Express Scripts in mid-September asking about their status in the network. The company responded, saying the new Tricare contract had been faxed to a Nebraska Medicine pharmacy in late July and was due back in mid-August, adding: "The current solicitation period for participation in the Express Scripts Federal Network has expired. As such, we are unable to accept any additional contracts at this time."

Nebraska Medicine, Flood wrote, sent the company an email saying it had not received a fax and asked for a contract. The company, according to a timeline in Flood's letter, said it was unable to extend the deadline. The health system sent three follow-up emails, including an initial one asking for a fax transmission receipt to confirm that the contract had been sent to its pharmacy, but did not receive a response.

In a statement, the health system said, "Nebraska Medicine is doing all it can to advocate for veterans, service members and their families who rely on Tricare for prescription coverage."

Kohll said he was faxed a contract for just one of the local chain's six locations. "We didn't even have a chance to accept or reject the contract," he wrote in an email. "The one we did receive was not acceptable."

An Express Scripts spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement that sending contracts via fax is its standard process. Pharmacies are responsible for updating the company on any changes to their contact information.

Flood and Sen. Deb Fischer, also a Nebraska Republican, are among about 100 members of Congress who signed two other letters to the Department of Defense seeking answers about the contract. One indicates that the change is expected to impact about 400,000 beneficiaries, or nearly 4% of the Tricare-eligible population.

U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said in an Oct. 25 letter to the department that he "continues to hear from Iowa pharmacists and patients expressing concern about these changes."

Express Scripts said in a statement that the company made changes to its pharmacy network on Oct. 24 as a result of its "continued efforts to ensure the best value and care for the Department of Defense, beneficiaries and taxpayers." The company said it would support any impacted beneficiaries in finding an in-network pharmacy to fill their prescriptions.

Kohll said Tricare beneficiaries typically would get brand-name drugs, specialty drugs costing more than $2,000 per prescription and generic maintenance drugs through Express Scripts' mail-order service.

But they typically would get acute-care medications, such as antibiotics and pain medications, from local pharmacies, he said.

However, Tricare patients also contact local pharmacies when they don't get maintenance drugs through the mail. Pharmacies can't always help because of company restrictions, Kohll said.