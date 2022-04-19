Nebraska politicians pay tribute to former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford

Nebraska politicians paid tribute to former Nebraska state legislator and U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford, who died Tuesday at age 72.
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.: "Omaha lost a giant, strong pillar today; a family man who had deep roots here and dearly loved this community. Brad and I started out as political adversaries but became great friends. Even when we were rivals, I respected his decency and good heart. He was an idea man and a visionary who saw great potential everywhere he looked. I admired his decades of service and the wisdom that came with it.
"I am a better person and representative because of the influence of Brad. I’ll miss him tremendously and I thank the Lord for giving me the opportunity for his friendship."
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.: “Brad Ashford was a kind man. He believed in the goodness of his fellow man, in service to others, and in strengthening and growing his community.
“Brad loved his wife, Ann, and his family deeply. Bruce and I extend our deepest condolences to them at this difficult time.”
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.: “Brad committed his life to Omaha and Nebraska — leaving a legacy of public service. Melissa and I are praying for Ann and the Ashford family.”
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert: "I extend the heartfelt condolences of our city to the family and friends of Brad Ashford. Brad had a unique and special skill of bringing people together for the common good. His passion for public service and ability to solve complex problems led to leadership roles over several decades.
"Brad’s tireless advocacy for our state and nation made a profound difference for all of us. His approach to dealing with people of varied interests is one we should all emulate.
"In 2013, Brad and I competed against each other in the primary election for Mayor. I value the friendship we developed as a result of that campaign. I will miss his creativity, passion, and laugh."
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts: “Susanne and I are saddened to receive news of Brad Ashford’s passing. Brad was a dedicated public servant, who cared deeply for the state of Nebraska. Please join us in praying for Brad’s wife, Ann, and the rest of the Ashford family. We send them our sincerest condolences.”
Mary Ann Borgeson, chair of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners: "On behalf of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the friends and family of Brad Ashford. Brad was a champion for Douglas County as a State Senator and as a Congressman. He was always willing to work with us to make Douglas County the best it could be. We will miss Brad deeply and will keep his wife Ann and their family in our thoughts as they travel through this journey."