Nebraska prison employee arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of co-worker

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an employee of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services in connection with a sexual assault of a co-worker. 

A 33-year-old was arrested Monday at his home in Humboldt, Nebraska, on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault, according to a spokesman for the state patrol. The investigation began after officials in the corrections department received a report of an assault at the state prison in Tecumseh last October, he said. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

