Nebraska prison employee arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of co-worker

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an employee of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services in connection with a sexual assault of a co-worker.

A 33-year-old was arrested Monday at his home in Humboldt, Nebraska, on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault, according to a spokesman for the state patrol. The investigation began after officials in the corrections department received a report of an assault at the state prison in Tecumseh last October, he said.