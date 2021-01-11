Nebraska ranks low in holiday virus surge, high in vaccination rate

COVID-19 cases in Nebraska are on the rise, but it appears the state avoided the big virus surge that had been feared coming out of the holidays.

The new virus numbers come as the state continues its efforts to vaccinate vulnerable long-term care residents and prepares to launch a system for vaccinating the general public.

For the week ending Jan. 9, Nebraska saw nearly 6,900 new confirmed cases, up from 6,400 two weeks earlier. But the 7% growth rate in that time was modest compared to the rest of the country. It was about one-fourth of the U.S. growth rate and the seventh lowest among the states.

“The virus is still out there,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said during a state virus briefing Monday. “Hopes are rising with the vaccine, but we need to continue to be diligent.”

While the pace of the vaccine rollout has been much criticized nationally, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest Nebraska’s efforts have rated better than the vast majority of states.

As of Monday morning, Nebraska ranked fifth among the states in per-capita vaccination rate and sixth in getting vaccine doses distributed. It also ranked fifth in percentage of distributed vaccine doses that had been administered.