Nebraska reaches plateau for COVID cases and hospitalizations

Why Nebraska's CDC-tallied deaths increased so sharply, however, wasn't immediately clear Monday.

Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts, said in an email that it is likely that the federal agency added what are classified as "probable deaths" to its count for Nebraska.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services notes in its "About the Data" section that the CDC recommends defining "confirmed" and "probable" deaths. Confirmed deaths, according to the state, are those for which COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death on a death certificate and for which there was a positive PCR test, the gold standard for COVID tests. "Only confirmed COVID deaths are counted in Nebraska statewide totals," according to the state.

"Probable" COVID-19 deaths, the state website indicates, are those for which COVID is listed as a cause of death and for which a positive antigen test is available. Cases with COVID-19 as a cause of death but no positive test also are listed as "probable."

In a statement, state health department officials said the information is sent in separate fields to the CDC.