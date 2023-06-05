Nebraska's first human case of mosquito-borne West Nile virus for the 2023 season has been identified in the Three Rivers Public Health District, which is comprised of Dodge, Saunders and Washington Counties.

The person confirmed with the virus had been experiencing symptoms, went to a doctor and tested positive for West Nile, said Jake Dunn, director of emergency readiness and surveillance for the health department.

The person was not hospitalized, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

However, the case was detected earlier than usual in the season, Dunn said. Typically, human cases don't peak until late July or early August.

Because of the early case, the health department began trapping mosquitoes within its jurisdiction Monday, a step it doesn't usually take until mid-June, he said.

West Nile is passed to humans through the bite of a mosquito that has acquired the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Drought conditions like those experienced recently in much of Nebraska have been associated with West Nile outbreaks. Health officials theorize that birds congregate in greater numbers around water sources during dry conditions, making them easier targets for mosquitoes.

Most people who are infected have no symptoms or only mild flu-like symptoms. Less than 1% of people infected with West Nile virus become severely ill. However, people over 50 and those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to the disease and are more likely to experience serious consequences.

People can protect themselves by avoiding mosquitoes. People can reduce their risk by using a repellant that contains DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil or IR3535; wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes, and socks when outside; and taking extra precautions when going outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

To prevent mosquitoes from breeding near your home, drain standing water around homes and businesses, including managing lawn and garden irrigation to avoid standing water and change water in bird baths, fountains and other outdoor receptacles at least once a week.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023