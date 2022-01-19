 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska reports four flu deaths, nearly 2,700 cases so far this season
After a season on the bench, influenza is once again a player in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported the state's first four influenza-related deaths of the season, involving people who lived in Douglas County and the counties served by the Sarpy/Cass Health Department and the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

All four people were older than 50. The Douglas County resident also was infected with COVID-19, according to Douglas County health officials. 

"The flu can be a life-threatening disease for some," Dr. Matthew Donahue, Nebraska's state epidemiologist, said in a statement. "Influenza is now spreading throughout the state in addition to COVID-19. If you get sick, stay home. The most effective prevention measure for the flu is the flu vaccine." 

Last year’s flu numbers were the country’s lowest on record, likely because measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID also helped prevent the spread of influenza.

Nebraska has recorded nearly 2,700 flu cases so far this season, with most being influenza A strains. Last season, 424 cases were reported.

Flu vaccine is widely available at doctors' offices and pharmacies throughout the state. 

The flu vaccine, according to state health officials, is safe, effective and rigorously tested. It can reduce flu-related illnesses, doctor visits, missed work or school and hospitalizations.

While the vaccine takes about two weeks to produce full immunity, it's not too late to get the shots. Flu season typically runs from late October through April or May.

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

