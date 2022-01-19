Nebraska reports four flu deaths, nearly 2,700 cases so far this season

After a season on the bench, influenza is once again a player in Nebraska.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported the state's first four influenza-related deaths of the season, involving people who lived in Douglas County and the counties served by the Sarpy/Cass Health Department and the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
All four people were older than 50. The Douglas County resident also was infected with COVID-19, according to Douglas County health officials.
"The flu can be a life-threatening disease for some," Dr. Matthew Donahue, Nebraska's state epidemiologist, said in a statement. "Influenza is now spreading throughout the state in addition to COVID-19. If you get sick, stay home. The most effective prevention measure for the flu is the flu vaccine."
Last year’s flu numbers were the country’s lowest on record, likely because measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID also helped prevent the spread of influenza.
Nebraska has recorded nearly 2,700 flu cases so far this season, with most being influenza A strains. Last season, 424 cases were reported.
Flu vaccine is widely available at doctors' offices and pharmacies throughout the state.
The flu vaccine, according to state health officials, is safe, effective and rigorously tested. It can reduce flu-related illnesses, doctor visits, missed work or school and hospitalizations.
While the vaccine takes about two weeks to produce full immunity, it's not too late to get the shots. Flu season typically runs from late October through April or May.
10 benefits of tracking your medical history
10 benefits of tracking your medical history
Coordinating records from multiple providers
Providing vital information in an emergency
Improve communication with your doctors
Help families manage their care
Stress less about managing your health
Have travel documentation at the ready
Give you a sense of control over your health
Keep track of your medications
Getting the most out of your labs
Streamline insurance reimbursements
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41