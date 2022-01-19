Nebraska reports four flu deaths, nearly 2,700 cases so far this season

After a season on the bench, influenza is once again a player in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported the state's first four influenza-related deaths of the season, involving people who lived in Douglas County and the counties served by the Sarpy/Cass Health Department and the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

All four people were older than 50. The Douglas County resident also was infected with COVID-19, according to Douglas County health officials.

"The flu can be a life-threatening disease for some," Dr. Matthew Donahue, Nebraska's state epidemiologist, said in a statement. "Influenza is now spreading throughout the state in addition to COVID-19. If you get sick, stay home. The most effective prevention measure for the flu is the flu vaccine."

Last year’s flu numbers were the country’s lowest on record, likely because measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID also helped prevent the spread of influenza.

Nebraska has recorded nearly 2,700 flu cases so far this season, with most being influenza A strains. Last season, 424 cases were reported.