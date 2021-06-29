Nebraska reps seek to name Benson post office for Black Omaha WWII hero

An African American sailor from Omaha hailed as a hero during World War II for swimming through shark-infested waters to rescue his wounded shipmates could get a local post office named in his honor.
Nebraska Reps. Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith have co-sponsored a bill — H.R. 4168 — to rename Omaha’s Benson-area post office in honor of Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Jackson French, hailed here and across the country as the “hero of the Solomons” after his incredible swim.
“I am inspired by French’s decision to put his own life on the line for his own sailors, especially in the face of such grave danger,” Bacon said in a statement.
French was born in 1919 in rural Foreman, Arkansas, but he came to Omaha as a youth to live with his older sister, Viola, who had relocated to Nebraska.
He enlisted in the rigidly segregated Navy in 1937, serving as a mess attendant. It was one of the few jobs open to Black sailors of the era.
French returned to Omaha after his obligation ended in November 1941, but he reenlisted a few weeks later after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
“I want to do my part, because I’m already trained and I can start right away,” French said in an interview at the time with The World-Herald.
Nine months later, he was serving aboard the destroyer USS Gregory when it was attacked and sunk by Japanese ships in the middle of the night just offshore from Guadalcanal, in the Solomon Islands.
Uninjured in the water after abandoning ship, French helped gather about 15 wounded sailors — all of whom were White — into a raft. When it became clear the raft would drift ashore to a beach held by Japanese troops, he jumped into the water, attached a rope to his waist, and towed the loaded raft out to sea.
Even with sharks sometimes brushing up against his bare feet, French kept swimming for six to eight hours until a military landing craft picked them up.
Weeks later, French received a hero’s welcome in Omaha after one of the sailors he rescued, Ensign Robert Adrian, told his story on an NBC Radio drama. His story was celebrated in news stories, comic books, a calendar and even a bubble gum card.
But the Navy would not give him a medal for his valor, only a letter of commendation. French stayed in the military until the end of the war. He died in 1956, at age 37, of depression and alcoholism from untreated post-traumatic stress, family members say.
His story was largely forgotten until Bruce Wigo, a former director of the International Swimming Hall of Fame, unearthed it several years ago. Social media amplified it this spring, prompting USA Swimming to honor him during the recent U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha.
Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, petitioned the Navy to review his record and consider awarding him a posthumous medal.
On Tuesday, Bacon paid tribute to French in a brief speech on the floor of the House of Representatives.
“His story of devotion and service is one that we all should know and learn from,” Bacon said.
French’s nephews, Chester French Jr. and Roscoe Harris, who both live in Omaha, thanked those who are working to bring recognition to their uncle.
“We appreciate what has been done so far for Charles Jackson French,” the nephews said in a statement. “It is long overdue.”
