Nebraska reps seek to name Benson post office for Black Omaha WWII hero

Nine months later, he was serving aboard the destroyer USS Gregory when it was attacked and sunk by Japanese ships in the middle of the night just offshore from Guadalcanal, in the Solomon Islands.

Uninjured in the water after abandoning ship, French helped gather about 15 wounded sailors — all of whom were White — into a raft. When it became clear the raft would drift ashore to a beach held by Japanese troops, he jumped into the water, attached a rope to his waist, and towed the loaded raft out to sea.

Even with sharks sometimes brushing up against his bare feet, French kept swimming for six to eight hours until a military landing craft picked them up.

Weeks later, French received a hero’s welcome in Omaha after one of the sailors he rescued, Ensign Robert Adrian, told his story on an NBC Radio drama. His story was celebrated in news stories, comic books, a calendar and even a bubble gum card.

But the Navy would not give him a medal for his valor, only a letter of commendation. French stayed in the military until the end of the war. He died in 1956, at age 37, of depression and alcoholism from untreated post-traumatic stress, family members say.