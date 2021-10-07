Nebraska retailers, consumer experts warn of potential holiday inventory shortages

“The choices are going to be limited the closer and closer we get to Christmas,” said Rob Simon, an associate professor of practice in marketing at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “You may not be able to get your No. 1 item for a family member, but maybe you can get No. 2 or No. 3 or go the gift card route.”

Experts also warn of the prospect of emptier shelves as shortages persist and ports around the world remain clogged partly due to a worker shortage. Some large retailers, including Target, have chartered their own container ships in an effort to minimize the possibility of shipping delays.

“We hear these stories that there are going to be shortages. But from what I can tell, retailers are working real hard to make sure that doesn’t happen. But they can only control so much,” said Jennifer Ryan, a department chair and professor of supply chain management and analytics at UNL.

For smaller retailers, the shipping challenges are more acute. Those who rely on overseas shipments for their inventories are facing dramatic increases in costs. According to Bloomberg, the price to ship a 40-foot container from Shanghai to Los Angeles is slightly over $12,000. Two years ago, Simon said, that cost was $2,000.