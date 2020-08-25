 Skip to main content
Nebraska search and rescue team members deployed to Texas, Louisiana as hurricane threatens
Nebraska search and rescue team members deployed to Texas, Louisiana as hurricane threatens

Nebraska Task Force One

In this September 2017 photo, Roger Bonin gives a briefing to members of the Nebraska Task Force One urban search and rescue team at the Don Coleman Community Coliseum in Houston, Texas. The task force was there at the time to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A Nebraska water rescue team is being deployed to Texas, given the destructive potential of Hurricane Laura.

Nebraska Task Force One, the multi-jurisdictional urban search and rescue team based with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, has been deployed to College Station, Texas.

The team includes 25 firefighters from Lincoln, the Omaha Fire Department and the Papillion Fire Department.

The team was to leave Tuesday late afternoon and arrive in College Station on Wednesday morning.

Lincoln's battalion chief of special operations, Brad Thavenet, has also been deployed to assist with search and rescue in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings of a life-threatening and potentially historic storm surge sometime Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening along the Gulf Coast. Additionally, winds of 110 mph are possible.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

