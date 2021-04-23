Nebraska sees 1.6% increase in individuals experiencing homelessness

"This is certainly a public health concern, as the incidence of substance abuse is up," she said. "According to the CDC, 13% of individuals report starting or increasing substance use, related to coping with pandemic stressors."

As the community gradually becomes vaccinated, the Siena Francis House anticipates an "overwhelming need and request for residential addiction treatment services," Bobier said.

Overall, Bobier said, the agency didn't see an increase in need for services in 2020. The Siena Francis House served 2,900 individuals in 2020, a number consistent with 2019.

Candace Gregory, the CEO of the Open Door Mission, which operates with the goal of breaking the cycle of homelessness and poverty, said she has seen an increase in food insecurity.

"I think the impacts of COVID continue to perpetuate," Gregory said.

She pointed to a variety of factors. An increase in gas and grocery prices and jobs in the service industry that just haven't bounced back yet.

"All of those things that impact everybody, impact people who are experiencing homelessness and poverty tenfold," Gregory said.