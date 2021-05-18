Nebraska State Patrol issues endangered missing advisory for La Vista boy with autism

An endangered missing advisory has been issued by the Nebraska State Patrol for an autistic boy who last was seen Monday in La Vista.

Ryan Larsen, 11, last was seen about noon walking out of La Vista West Elementary School near 78th Street and Terry Drive, La Vista police said. He is described as being about 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Ryan was wearing a black jacket, jeans and an Old Navy shirt. He was carrying a polka-dot umbrella.

Anyone with information about the boy is asked to call 911 or the La Vista Police Department at 402-331-1582.

