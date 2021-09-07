Nebraska State Patrol recognizes Omaha man for saving 2 from burning SUV

Axiotes pulled over and told his wife to call 911. He ran across three lanes of traffic to reach Daly's vehicle.

He helped Lucas out of the SUV and told him to stay next to the median. When Axiotes realized that Daly was pinned inside, he hopped on the hood and started pounding on the windshield to break it.

Daly said the rescue attempt felt like something out of a "superhero movie."

Axiotes and another bystander weren't able to pull Daly out through the windshield. Instead, they broke the driver's-side window and pulled her out.

"I was not going to leave without getting her out," Axiotes said.

Maddie Daly walked away with a few broken ribs, a concussion and bruising on her legs. Lucas had glass removed from around his eyes.

The siblings have gone to therapy and talked about the crash. Maddie Daly is back to driving, although she said she still gets an "achy feeling" in her stomach every time she drives past a semi.

Axiotes had cuts on his hand from breaking the windows.

Tuesday was the first time the Dalys has met with Axiotes in person. Cindy Daly, the mother of Maddie and Lucas, said they call Axiotes their guardian angel.