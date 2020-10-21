Nebraska State Patrol trooper injured when cruiser is struck on Interstate 80 in Sarpy County

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper was injured Wednesday when his cruiser was struck while diverting traffic on Interstate 80 in Sarpy County.
The trooper and the other driver were taken to an Omaha hospital for treatment, according to a patrol spokesman. The collision occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on eastbound I-80 between U.S. Highway 50 and Giles Road.
A spokesman for the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said the collision happened while the patrol cruiser was blocking a lane. The trooper was positioned to move traffic over during the investigation of another incident.
