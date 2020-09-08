Nebraska state senators ask Ricketts to extend emergency food aid

Twenty Nebraska state senators have written Gov. Pete Ricketts asking that he join with the rest of the nation in extending emergency food aid during the pandemic.

Nebraska is the only state not taking advantage of extra federal dollars for those on food stamps. Some 173,000 Nebraskans were receiving food stamps as of 2017, with children, the disabled and the elderly making up the majority.

“There is no obvious reason why Nebraska is refusing to provide enhanced (food) benefits,” said State Sen. John McCollister, one of those signing the letter.

About 60% of Nebraska food stamp recipients would get additional money if Nebraska were to take advantage of the federal offer. That’s according to state figures.

The U.S. Agriculture Department has calculated that the emergency benefits would provide the average five-person household an additional $240 monthly to buy food.

Ricketts’ office could not be reached for comment Monday evening. On Friday, a Ricketts spokesman said the governor stood by his decision not to extend aid. His office also has referred inquiries to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.