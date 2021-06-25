Nebraska teens recreate Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer with Legos

They used Lego bricks Feldmann inherited from his older brothers Nathan and Michael and the 150 to 200 sets of his own. He estimates there’s more than a million at his house, stored in his room, his brother’s now-vacated bedroom and a closet. He works in a Hy-Vee deli department and mows neighborhood lawns to raise the funds to buy them.

He and Josh Bodine focused on the structural support of the ship, which tested their patience when the whole frame collapsed and had to be started over. Matthew Bodine excelled at all the details that adorn the outside.

“We’re all Star Wars fans, so we all knew what needed to be done,” Matthew Bodine said. “There were a few times where I didn’t believe we would actually be able to finish, but for about the last month, we realized that we weren’t too far off, and that helped us finish it out.”

Because it’s so massive, and because it will need to be transported to the local Lego show and another later in Chicago, they built it in pieces that fit together.

That gave them each room to maneuver as they were putting it together.

“The best part of it was seeing over a year’s worth of work come together when we finally connected all the individual sections,” Josh Bodine said.