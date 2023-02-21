In the face of rising threats to the nation's electric grid, Nebraska's large utilities say they long have been working toward protecting their assets.

The issue is fraught with concerns for public well-being because electricity is central to sustaining modern life — powering water systems, transportation infrastructure, communications, food security and commerce. Despite efforts to shore up the grid, the U.S. Government Accountability Office has concluded the grid is becoming more, not less vulnerable. This is because technology now allows remote access to the system and more groups see the grid as a desirable target.

Physical attacks on the grid are on the increase in the U.S. Last year, significant attacks on electrical infrastructure were reported in five states, according to the Associated Press: North Carolina, Washington, Oregon, South Carolina and Nevada. In December, someone fired upon two substations in North Carolina, leaving tens of thousands of people without power for days.

According to an annual U.S. Department of Energy database, "an actual physical attack" was directed toward electrical infrastructure in Wayne County, Nebraska, on July 15, 2022. The database doesn't explain what happened and noted that no one lost power. The World-Herald contacted five utilities serving Wayne County or its vicinity and none said they have a record of the attack or had heard talk of one. Representatives of the Department of Energy, which compiled the list, and the Midwest Reliability Organization, which helps oversee the grid, said their organizations don't comment on issues like this.

Nebraska utilities say they are following closely what has been unfolding nationally.

"Physical or cyber security threats continue to grow and change daily," said Grant Otten, spokesman for the Nebraska Public Power District. "NPPD works with peer utilities in Nebraska and across the nation to stay up to date on the latest security risks and safeguards."

Staff at NPPD and OPPD have the security clearance to work confidentially with federal, state and local officials to be aware of threats to the utility's grid, said Otten and OPPD spokeswoman Jodi Baker.

NPPD and OPPD said the utilities meet all required standards and, in some cases, have increased security at specific substations.

"NPPD is also monitoring the development of any new technologies that can be used to secure substations and implements them where it makes sense," Otten said.

There are more than 55,000 substations around the country and more than 100 in OPPD's 13-county territory alone.

"We continue to assess security and implement additional security measures to meet emerging threats, such as those that we have seen recently across the country," Baker said. "We strive to protect our assets, employees and our customers and will continue to do so and deter those wishing to do harm to our electric system."

Utilities such as OPPD and NPPD are members of industry security organizations that share best practices and they undertake training and drills to remain prepared.

Because of the potential for prolonged power outages, either due to a storm, natural disaster or sabotage, the public has long been advised to store a cache of food, water, medicines and other critical supplies. Advice varies on the amount that needs to be stored, but it includes at least a gallon of water per person for a number of days.

