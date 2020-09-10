Nebraska voters will decide whether to allow casino gambling at horse racing tracks

Voters will get to weigh in on a set of three ballot initiatives that if passed would permit and regulate casino gambling at Nebraska horse racing tracks, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
On a 4-3 vote, the court ruled in favor of several pro-gambling groups and ordered Secretary of State Bob Evnen to place the three initiatives on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
The groups had submitted the three ballot initiatives with more than 475,000 signatures earlier this summer. But on Aug. 25, Evnen ruled that all of them violated state laws saying that individual ballot measures must stick to a single topic, and be clear to voters.
Evnen said the initiatives had the “hidden” effect of permitting casinos on Indian tribal lands within the state’s borders because of federal law and agreements between the state and tribes.
He also said he considered at least one of the initiatives, which would use tax proceeds from expanded gambling for property tax relief, to be logrolling, or a political exchange of favors, which he said is prohibited.
M. Lynne McNally of Keep the Money in Nebraska, joined by three other groups that sponsored the initiatives, quickly appealed the decision to the Supreme Court, which accepted and heard the cases last week.
“We conclude that neither the Constitutional Initiative, nor the Regulatory Initiative, nor the Tax Initiative violates the single subject rule,” said Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman, writing for the majority.
The ruling also rejected claims that the Supreme Court lacked jurisdiction over the case.
