Nebraska woman calls herself the 'mom of TikTok'; 'I’ve got to do things to help other people'

When it comes to her daughter, who now is 16, Howsden Ward said she tries to follow the advice she offers on the app. Her daughter has a curfew, but if she calls to say she’s running a few minutes late, Mom lets it slide. Howsden Ward said her daughter seeks her out every night to chat about her day.

Howsden Ward and her daughter, Lucy Hubbard, have the typical mother-daughter spats. Hubbard said most of the time, the spats involve her driving, but the two resolve things quickly.

“If I were to slip up, because everyone does that sometimes, she asks me what I think my consequence should be,” Hubbard said. The consequence, she said, won’t be “exactly what I want, but she wants me to think about it.”

Hubbard said she prefers watching TikTok videos to posting them.

“At first I thought it was a little crazy,” Hubbard said of her mom’s TikTok activity. “I didn’t think she’d come to fame as easily as she did.”

For the most part, Hubbard said, her mom figured out the app pretty quickly. Reading the comments on her mom’s videos, she said, it’s clear that kids look up to her, and some parents are taking her advice to heart.