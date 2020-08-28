Nebraska woman calls herself the 'mom of TikTok'; 'I’ve got to do things to help other people'

Samantha Howsden Ward started her TikTok account to share test-taking tips with youngsters.
After two months, the Omaha-area woman still had no audience for the lessons she put on the app, which allows users to share short videos. But when she started posting about one of TikTok’s trending themes, she gained more than 60,000 followers overnight.
Howsden Ward ditched the ACT prep videos and started sharing parenting advice. Now, with nearly 3 million followers, she dubs herself “the mom of TikTok.”
Howsden Ward, 48, started her TikTok account — monw0102, which stands for “middle of nowhere” — in 2019. She had found herself newly divorced, a single mom to two children and out of a full-time job. Her parents had recently died, and she said she was struggling with her mental health.
“I hadn’t found my calling yet,” Howsden Ward said. “I was still searching for my place in the world.”
Howsden Ward learned about TikTok from her daughter’s friend. If she could land 1,000 followers, she thought, she would be able to try livestreaming. When things didn’t pan out with her videos on ACT tips, she suggested that her daughter do a “hot mom check” video of her. People who post such videos say, “Hot mom check” before panning the camera over to their moms.
Her daughter told her she wouldn’t do it. “You’re not a hot mom,” her daughter said.
Howsden Ward decided to record her own video playing off of their conversation. “It is not all about this outside beauty stuff,” she said in the video while sticking pieces of packing tape to her eyes and nose. “It is about what is on the inside that matters, kiddo.”
She started pulling from her own parenting experience for her videos. During her divorce, she had struggled with feeling bitter and angry, sometimes taking it out on her kids.
“I don’t want to take this anymore,” her son told her.
That opened her eyes. She since has mended the relationship with her son, who now is a freshman in college.
“I had to learn to love my children more than I was bitter about my ex,” she said. “It developed into this. It’s what I’ve learned from my own experiences.”
Howsden Ward’s videos tackle topics like how parents should greet their teens at the door, how they might react to news of a teenage pregnancy and how they should respect their kids’ privacy. She mixes in the occasional trendy video, using popular songs or doing the latest dance moves.
Howsden Ward has landed a handful of sponsorships through the app, but her work as a private ACT tutor is her main source of income.
When it comes to her daughter, who now is 16, Howsden Ward said she tries to follow the advice she offers on the app. Her daughter has a curfew, but if she calls to say she’s running a few minutes late, Mom lets it slide. Howsden Ward said her daughter seeks her out every night to chat about her day.
Howsden Ward and her daughter, Lucy Hubbard, have the typical mother-daughter spats. Hubbard said most of the time, the spats involve her driving, but the two resolve things quickly.
“If I were to slip up, because everyone does that sometimes, she asks me what I think my consequence should be,” Hubbard said. The consequence, she said, won’t be “exactly what I want, but she wants me to think about it.”
Hubbard said she prefers watching TikTok videos to posting them.
“At first I thought it was a little crazy,” Hubbard said of her mom’s TikTok activity. “I didn’t think she’d come to fame as easily as she did.”
For the most part, Hubbard said, her mom figured out the app pretty quickly. Reading the comments on her mom’s videos, she said, it’s clear that kids look up to her, and some parents are taking her advice to heart.
Howsden Ward has taken flak from parents who disagree with the parenting tips shared in her videos. She used to argue back, but now she doesn’t let the negative comments bother her, and she empathizes with her critics.
“If you admit something you were doing could be done better, it almost feels like you’re invalidating your own past, your parents and how they parented you,” she said. “It’s difficult for people to realize we’re dealing with a different generation with different influences.”
Howsden Ward said she has started to see comments roll in from parents who are trying some of her tips. Comments from youths say the tips are improving their relationship with their parents.
Howsden Ward recently was featured in a front-page story in the Wall Street Journal. The story detailed teenagers’ efforts on TikTok to criticize the app Life360. The Life360 app allows users to share their current locations with each other. But parents often use the app to keep tabs on their kids.
Howsden Ward started using the hashtag #banlife360 on her account after she started seeing stories from teens about how their parents monitored their every move via the app.
The company’s owner reached out to her. He explained the app’s original intention was to reunite people in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
That’s not so bad, Howsden Ward thought. After continued discussions, she was brought on as a consultant.
Now the app is shifting gears to get parents and teens to communicate about their locations and tracking. Soon the app will roll out a “bubble feature,” Howsden Ward said. Teens’ locations won’t be shared if they stay in a designated radius.
TikTok itself has been in the news lately.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigned amid U.S. pressure for its Chinese owner to sell the app, which the White House says is a security risk. In a letter to employees, Mayer said he decided decision to leave because the “political environment has sharply changed.”
His resignation follows President Donald Trump’s order to ban TikTok unless its parent company, ByteDance, sells its U.S. operations to an American company within 90 days.
ByteDance is currently in talks with Microsoft for the U.S. firm to buy TikTok’s U.S. operations, AP reported.
Earlier this month, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts blocked TikTok on all state electronic devices because of security concerns.
Despite the talk about TikTok being banned in the United States and the other issues, Howsden Ward said she thinks it’s here to stay.
Since her divorce in 2016, Howsden Ward said she has gotten back into sewing, gardening and walking. She has found things that bring her joy.
The TikTok app, she said, has become a way for her to help others.
“I’ve got to do things to make me happy,” she said, “and I’ve got to do things to help other people.”
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
