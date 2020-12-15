Nebraskan Ed Potthoff was there for others; daughter donates to Goodfellows in his memory

If you had a broken lawn mower or a loose gutter, Ed Potthoff was once the person to call in Wahoo.

“He was known as the fix-it guy,” daughter Edie Kallemeyn said. “A lot of times, he didn’t charge them anything.”

Potthoff lived in Wahoo for 20 years before dying of cancer on Christmas Day 2010.

He was a special man, Kallemeyn said, and so last year she donated $50 to Goodfellows in his memory.

Goodfellows offers one-time emergency aid for rent and utilities, distributes holiday food vouchers and provides hats, gloves and other wearables to schoolchildren.

The newspaper’s charity has raised more than $16 million in emergency assistance for individuals since it began in 1980. This year, Goodfellows is partnering with the United Way.

The charity is there for people just like her father was, Kallemeyn said, especially the elderly.

“I thought it was something where the money would be used wisely and not for frivolous purposes,” she said. “I think it’s necessary to have some function like that, so if someone can’t pay their electrical bill or has no food, there is somewhere they can turn.”