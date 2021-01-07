Nebraskans 75 and older in Douglas County will be able to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations soon

Angie Ling, incident commander, said the state so far has been allocated 108,000 doses of vaccine and administered about 53,000 of them. Of the doses, about 35,000 have gone to the federal pharmacy program that is administering shots in long-term care facilities.

The state is being allocated about 22,900 doses a week — 11,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 11,200 doses of the Moderna shot.

Ling said different areas of the state are moving at different paces through the phases. Some areas in western Nebraska already are moving into vaccinations for those 75 and over group.

"It's sheer numbers," she said. The state, she said, is working with local health departments to make sure that none are holding on to vaccine and that they have enough vaccinators.

"We really ask for patience as we move into this phase," she said.

But Douglas County has more health care workers than the total number of people who reside in 82 other Nebraska counties. Some 27,000 health care workers live in Douglas County. Those who live elsewhere but work in the county bring to about 35,000 the number of health care workers that have to be vaccinated. Those 75 and older number at least 30,000 and likely more.