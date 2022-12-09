Nebraskans cringe as celebrity chef Alton Brown visits Lincoln, puts chili on cinnamon roll

Celebrity chef Alton Brown committed first-degree food assault on Nebraska on Friday when he posted a video on Twitter showing him putting chili on a cinnamon roll, a method he erroneously dubbed “#LincolnNE style!”

The video shows the Food Network star, apparently at a Runza in Lincoln, dumping three heaping spoonfuls of chili on a cinnamon roll instead of eating it separately like a normal person. He then made a face as if he were disgusted by the taste.

Brown later admitted his grievous error, but it was too late.

People on Twitter expressed their disapproval.

Denise Gutzmer replied, “They go together as in we eat them at the same meal, but we don’t mix them. That was upsetting, seeing you spoon chili over the cinnamon roll.” She finished the tweet with a frowny face emoji.

Tim Brox, who described himself as a lifelong Lincolnite, wrote, “Huge fan of chili and cinnamon rolls, as it was a staple in our public school lunches growing up. But you DO NOT, under any circumstances, pour chili onto the roll like that. Ewww. Just eat chili like normal and enjoy bites of the roll on the side.”

Bill Marks counseled, “Think of it like a steak and baked potato. They go together, but you don’t mush up the potato on top of the steak. That would be weird.”

And Tim Steinbach added, “No. In my 52 years of being a Nebraskan that loves Runza, neither I, nor anyone I have ever met, puts the chili on the cinnamon roll. Where did you get this information?”

Friday afternoon, Brown tweeted a message in which he shifted the blame: “Dear #Nebraska, you might have mentioned the part about eating the chili and the cinnamon roll SEPARATELY!”

