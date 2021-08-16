Nebraskans from Afghanistan angry, fearful over danger to their loved ones back home

“Almost every Afghan wants to get out. Right now they are just stuck,” Jahish said.

Somewhere else in Kabul is a Nebraska couple who had rushed to the airport Sunday and were awaiting an emergency flight home, when gunfire and chaos broke out. In a panic, American soldiers, who were ushering the Nebraskans to safety, kicked the couple, ages 68 and 73, out of the airport.

And somewhere else in Afghanistan's capital city are two sisters of an Afghan American man whose years-long assistance to the American military had placed a target on their backs. He's been moving his sisters from place to place over the last four years as they worked through the U.S. immigration system. For the last two years, all that stood in their way was a single interview and a visa stamp.

There is no more time to wait, said the man. Not days, not weeks.

"Minutes," he said. "Minutes are precious. There is no law over there right now, any local commander can just pull up and if he didn't get his cup of tea correctly that day ... terrible nasty things are happening and anything can happen. Any second."

The sisters are isolated from others. The sound of a car door slamming shut is terrifying, he said.

"My sisters literally are running for their lives," he said.