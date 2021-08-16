Nebraskans from Afghanistan angry, fearful over home country's collapse

The images of chaos and collapse in Kabul as the city falls to Taliban forces have riveted America’s attention on Afghanistan in a way that it hasn’t been since the early days of the 20-year-old war there.

But for hundreds of Nebraskans from Afghanistan, what’s happening there is deeply personal. The people scrambling at the airport for a safe exit are their friends, their former neighbors, their family.

“Everyone is scared to death,” said Shafiq Jahish, of Omaha, who served as an interpreter for U.S. military and diplomatic personnel for nearly a decade before emigrating to the United States in 2014. “Almost every Afghan wants to get out. Right now they are just stuck.”

Jahish and other Afghans are experiencing a jumble of emotions: uncertainty, fear, disappointment, anger, all as they try to gather information about what is actually happening.

Feroz Mohmand, 34, was a young press aide for then-President Hamid Karzai in the 2000s. In 2012, he exposed a plot to kill U.S. soldiers and diplomats, which forced him and his wife, Gharghashta “G” Katawazai — who was a member of the nation’s parliament — to flee Afghanistan. They landed in Omaha, and became citizens in 2018.