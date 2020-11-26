Nebraskans' good deeds go far this Thanksgiving season

As an owner of a company, though, he said he’s keenly aware of how quickly that can change. Many small businesses are struggling, and he wanted to help some if he could.

Jenkins said she’s followed through, spending some of her money on local eateries and coffee places. She plans to use some to shop locally for Christmas presents for family members.

She says she and her other employees were blown away by the gesture.

“I wouldn’t say it to his face because I don’t want him to get a big head,’’ she said. “He knows how much we all appreciate him. He deserves that. He does.’’

— Marjie Ducey

After seeing social media post, person after person steps up with turkey donations

Paige Vobejda started it on Facebook.

She posted that she wanted to buy a turkey for anyone who needed one. She got a quick response, and soon person after person in the Omaha Food Lovers group was stepping up to do the same thing.

One of those people was Amy Adams, an art teacher at Millard North High School.

“I posted on there, and 30 seconds later a lady messaged me,’’ she said.