Nebraskans' good deeds go far this Thanksgiving season

Their prayers will be answered: King of Kings will pay off millions in medical debts
Pastor Greg Griffith can’t imagine how it will feel when 2,281 Nebraska and Iowa families open a letter that says King of Kings Lutheran Church has paid off their medical debts.
Those families, all living under the poverty line, will receive that good news from RIP Medical Debt. A total of $6.863,616 million in debt will be retired.
“I think they are going to say ‘God has answered our prayers,’’ ‘ said Griffith, lead pastor for King of Kings. “And we believe that. We believe God answers prayers through people. It’s an honor for us.’’
RIP Medical Debt purchases the debt from collection agencies for pennies on the dollar. That company then works with nonprofits and churches such as King of Kings to pay those medical bills, which are often substantial.
Every $100 donated pays off $10,000 of medical debt. Once the debt is purchased and forgiven, RIP Medical Debt sends forgiveness notices to the beneficiaries and helps them repair their credit reports.
Griffith said the 4,000 members of his church raised about $35,000 to pay the debts for every Nebraska and Iowa family on RIP’s list. They have no idea who will be helped.
Griffith said it comes at a time when live attendance at services is down because of the coronavirus pandemic and with it donations. But he said generosity is the cornerstone of his church, and he’s grateful − and not surprised − that members were so willing to help.
“It was just an absolute blessing and joy to be able to do that,’’ he said. “To just love people in the middle of this time with COVID, where there is so much uncertainty and bad news. It feels like every day now gets a little tougher. Just to give some great news and that there’s a better day to come, it doesn’t get any better than that.’’
— Marjie Ducey
Boss hands out bonus; ask employees to spend it at small businesses
After the first few tense weeks of the coronavirus passed, Chad Gross gave each of his employees $250.
The owner of Layton Flower Technologies in Council Bluffs just asked his staff to consider spending the money with other small businesses like their own.
“It was so generous and made me feel really glad about where I worked,’’ said Lorie Jenkins, a service manager for the IT firm. “We work with and for a lot of small businesses. He takes supporting them very seriously.’’
Gross said the bonus was a sign of appreciation and a way to demonstrate his faith that the firm would survive any blows created by the pandemic.
“It might be painful, it might be difficult, but I was confident we were going to be OK at the end of the day,’’ Gross said.
As an owner of a company, though, he said he’s keenly aware of how quickly that can change. Many small businesses are struggling, and he wanted to help some if he could.
Jenkins said she’s followed through, spending some of her money on local eateries and coffee places. She plans to use some to shop locally for Christmas presents for family members.
She says she and her other employees were blown away by the gesture.
“I wouldn’t say it to his face because I don’t want him to get a big head,’’ she said. “He knows how much we all appreciate him. He deserves that. He does.’’
— Marjie Ducey
After seeing social media post, person after person steps up with turkey donations
Paige Vobejda started it on Facebook.
She posted that she wanted to buy a turkey for anyone who needed one. She got a quick response, and soon person after person in the Omaha Food Lovers group was stepping up to do the same thing.
One of those people was Amy Adams, an art teacher at Millard North High School.
“I posted on there, and 30 seconds later a lady messaged me,’’ she said.
That lady was Sarah Bean. She’s going to enjoy Thanksgiving with her sister, Kiana, and a few other family members, but didn’t know what they were going to eat. She was laid off in October, and it’s been a struggle. It’s also their first family Thanksgiving without their mom, Flossie.
“I really appreciate her,’’ Sarah Bean said of Adams. “We were just talking about this yesterday. God brought her here.’’
Adams said she hadn’t planned on helping anyone for Thanksgiving until seeing the post. They usually adopt a family at Christmas.
After speaking to Bean, she immediately went to the grocery store and bought a turkey and all the fixings: potatoes, corn, rolls, pumpkin pie and whipped cream. Even a pan for cooking the turkey.
Adams’ second-grade daughter, Makynlee, made a card they included with the package.
“People just started posting,’’ Adams said, “and I thought, ‘I’d like to do the same thing.’”
Adams said it’s going to be a small celebration for her, husband Arron and their four children. After eating their own dinner, they will play games.
“We’re not going anywhere,’’ she said. “We’re just going to sit tight and make the best of it.’’
— Marjie Ducey
Family's dinner is 'round the town instead of 'round the table
Bret Deardorff’s vehicle is going to smell heavenly on Thanksgiving as he makes the rounds delivering entrees and sides to seven households for sheltering-in-place feasts.
Deardorff and his wife, Kristi, and their children, ages 11 and 13, typically host his side of the family for a noon meal and celebrate with her side of the family later in the day. Both gatherings draw nine or 10 people and involve a lot of food.
This year, both sides of the family agreed to a mega Thanksgiving meal — enjoyed from the safety of their own homes. Each of the seven households was assigned a menu item for pick up and delivery by Deardorff and his kids, starting around 11 a.m.
Deardorff’s contribution to the smörgåsbord: turkey, cooked in his backyard smoker.
“I’m known for that in our family,” the Omahan said.
Other family favorites: his mom’s potato salad and pink Hawaiian salad; his mother-in-law’s stuffing and pumpkin and apple pies; Kristi’s scalloped corn and mashed potatoes; an aunt’s pies; and assorted side dishes from three brothers.
The decision to divvy up the menu and share a meal in a nonconventional way came easy, Deardorff said.
“We’ve had COVID in our household; it wasn’t awful, but still ... celebrating together wasn’t a risk any of us wanted to take,” he said. “We’ll all do our own thing and maybe Zoom later in the day.”
A single brother will join the Deardorffs for their meal, so the family plans to eat outside at a picnic table.
“We’ll all get to enjoy our favorite dishes and none of us will have to cook the entire meal,” Deardorff said. “That’ll be good.”
— Chris Christen
