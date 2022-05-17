Nebraskans see record-high gas prices ahead of Memorial Day

Nebraskans are seeing record-high gas prices ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

The average price per gallon in the state was $4.11 on Tuesday, according to AAA Nebraska. The previous record, set in July 2008, was $4.10 per gallon.

The rising prices stem from a combination of tightening global supplies and strong demand, said Brian Ortner, a spokesman for AAA Nebraska. The price per barrel of crude oil was hovering Tuesday around $113.

Record-high prices have hit other states, too. Iowa hit a high last week, Ortner said.

Prices at pumps around Omaha were averaging $4.10 a gallon, slightly lower than the state average, according to AAA Nebraska. Gasbuddy.com showed prices in Omaha hovering just under $4 a gallon. Gas Buddy listed a few spots in Omaha selling gas for about $3.90 per gallon.

Omaha hit its record high a few days before the state record, with an average price of $4.10 a gallon recorded on Saturday. The previous record in Omaha was about $4.07 a gallon in July 2008 and May 2013, Ortner said.

The high prices are coming just ahead of Memorial Day weekend. AAA is predicting that more than 39.2 million Americans will hit the road for the holiday weekend, leading to an 8.3% increase in travel volumes compared to 2021.

"Gas prices don't seem to be deterring people," Ortner said. "It's just going to feel good to get out and do something for the holiday."

The highest average gas price recorded for Nebraska on Memorial Day was $3.94 per gallon in 2013, Ortner said. In recent years, drivers were met with prices ranging from $1.82 to $2.88.

The record-high prices still are a concern, and officials are offering tips on how to help offset some of the cost. Some suggestions from AAA Nebraska include driving shorter distances, staying in a less expensive hotel, spending less on shopping or dining, and finding a smaller, more efficient rental car.

