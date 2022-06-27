Nebraska's COVID case count down slightly for second week

Nebraska's COVID-19 case count was down slightly for the second straight week.

The state reported 2,752 new cases for the week ending Friday, down 8% from 2,998 the previous week and 15% from two weeks ago, according to data compiled by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nebraska's cases remained relatively low compared to the rest of the country, with the state ranking in the bottom quarter of states.

But the count for the week ending June 25 was significantly higher than for the same week in both 2021, when 270 cases were counted, and 2020, when 1,025 cases were reported.

Health officials have said that cases now are being underreported. Some people are not getting tested, and many now are using at-home tests that aren't always reported to local health departments and are not included in official case counts.

The fact that hospitalizations due to the virus were up slightly in Nebraska last week despite the slight decrease in official cases also hints at the notion that more cases are occurring than are being reported. A total of 142 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state on Friday compared to 139 the previous week.

Cases were up 5% nationally last week, and there appears to be no real regional trends among the nation's current hot spots. The locales with the highest case rates last week included Colorado, Hawaii, Florida, California, Alaska, Mississippi and Washington, D.C.

This comes as new, more transmissible variants continue to gain ground in the state and the rest of the country.

The U.S. last week also launched vaccination efforts for the nation's youngest children, those ages 6 months to 4 years. The kid-sized shots now are available through local health departments, some pediatrician and family medicine offices and some pharmacies. To find them, visit vaccines.gov.

Nebraska added four new COVID deaths to its total last week, bringing the number of confirmed and probable deaths for the pandemic to 4,334. The state has reported nearly half a million confirmed cases.

