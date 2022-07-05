Nebraska's COVID case count ticks up again

After a slight dip, Nebraska's COVID-19 case count rose again last week.

The state recorded 3,474 new cases during the week ending Friday, up 26% from 2,752 the previous week, according to a World-Herald analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, the state's per-capita rate remained about one-fourth below the rate for the U.S., where cases also are rising.

The new cases brought the state to a new milestone: Nebraska topped the half-million mark for COVID cases, reaching a total of 500,574.

Locally, Douglas County's community level, as defined by the CDC, last week rose to "medium," indicating an increased risk of transmission.

Cases in the county have ticked up in recent weeks. Sarpy County also was at the medium community level, as were a dozen other counties in the state. Seventeen counties in Nebraska had reached the "high" community level.

The community levels are based on three criteria: new COVID admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days; the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients; and total new COVID cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

Douglas County Health Department officials said the higher community level means that people at higher risk for severe illness should speak to their health care provider about whether they need to wear a mask or take other precautions.

Health officials are suggesting that residents wear masks in public places and consider avoiding crowds. They also advised residents to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

Health officials also have cautioned that more virus is circulating than is being picked up by officially reported tests. Some people with the virus are not testing, and many are using at-home tests that are not included in official counts.

While the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 nationwide dipped slightly last week, the seven-day average of Nebraskans hospitalized with the virus reached 150, up 6.8% from the previous week.

That, too, suggests that more cases are occurring than are being picked up in official counts. Even based on the official numbers, the state's case count currently is higher than at this time in 2020 and 2021. That has raised questions about what will happen in the fall when schools open and people begin spending more time indoors.

The state also added eight COVID deaths last week, bringing the total to 4,342 confirmed or probably deaths for the pandemic.

COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the United States between March 2020 and October 2021, according to an analysis by the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health. Heart disease was the No. 1 cause of death, followed by cancer. During the 20-month period studied, COVID accounted for 1 in 8 deaths (or 350,000 deaths) in the United States.

