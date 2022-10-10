Nebraska's COVID case numbers down for fifth straight week

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska continue to move in a positive direction, with cases falling for the fifth straight week.

Nebraska recorded 1,028 new cases last week, down 16% from 1,224 the previous week, according to data compiled from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Case numbers have dropped more than 75% since the end of July and are now at their lowest level since late May.

Nebraska’s case trends mirror those nationally, as the majority of states have seen declining numbers since July. U.S. cases are at their lowest levels since April. Nebraska’s overall case levels are 11th lowest among the states.

The state has tallied more than 538,000 COVID cases.

What the virus will do next, however, isn't entirely clear. Fall and winter brought surges in both 2020 and 2021 as people retreated indoors and new variants took over. While cases are down in the U.S., they are up in some European nations.

Health officials are urging Americans to get the new bivalent booster shots, which cover both the original strain of COVID-19 and the omicron variants now circulating.

So far, however, uptake has been slow. By the end of September, about 7.6 million eligible people had gotten the updated shot, which became available for people 12 and older over the Labor Day weekend. Some 200 million people are eligible.

The agency recommends the shots for healthy people if it has been at least two months since their last vaccine dose, whether that was the last shot in their primary series or their latest dose of the original booster. It doesn't matter how many boosters people have had before as long as they have completed a primary series, according to a recent post by Nebraska Medicine.

People who recently have had COVID-19 may consider delaying the new booster by three months from when their symptoms started or they first tested positive. The CDC has an online tool to help people determine when they need boosters.

Health officials also are encouraging people to get flu shots in order to avoid a dual outbreak that could strain hospitals. The agency has said people can get both shots at the same time.

An average of 137 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID last week, down from 142 the previous week. That's the lowest level since early June, similar to the national trend.