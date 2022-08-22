Nebraska's COVID case numbers drop again

COVID-19 case numbers dropped in Nebraska for the third straight week, suggesting a new downward trend in the ups and downs of the 2½-year pandemic.

The state reported 2,680 new cases for the week ending Friday, down about 8.5% from 2,907 the previous week. Cases also were down more than a third from their recent peak of about 4,100 three weeks before, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cases nationally are showing a similar trend, with cases down 12% last week. Only half a dozen states are showing rising numbers. However, it is widely acknowledged that official reports represent undercounts, with some people not getting tested and many who do test using at-home kits whose results aren't included in official tallies.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also are coming down. A daily average of 196 Nebraskans were hospitalized last week, down from 199 the previous week.

What's not yet known is how the start of the school year and the continued emergence of new variants will play out in the coming weeks. Experts predict a rise in COVID-related illness, particularly as people spend more time indoors. Nebraska and Iowa have seen the arrival of a new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, in the last several weeks. However, the BA.5 subvariant remained dominant in the state last week with an estimated 71% of positive tests that underwent genomic sequencing.

As of Sunday, 143 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Omaha metro area. That included nine children, down from 13 on Thursday. But both hospitalization figures for children are higher than those of recent weeks.

Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, chief of infectious disease at CHI Health and Creighton University, said the best way to protect kids is to make sure they're vaccinated and boosted when eligible. Her own children, ages 6 and 8, have all of their shots. They also will mask while in the classroom.

Dr. David Quimby, an infectious diseases physician with CHI Health, said parents should keep kids home if they're sick, even if symptoms are mild, and test them. If the first at-home test is negative but the children still have symptoms, they should be tested again 24 hours later.

The CDC's new guidelines, however, allow people who have been exposed to the virus to mask for 10 days and test at day 5 rather than automatically quarantining.

Vivekanandan urged parents to make sure kids also are up to date on other vaccines. That includes getting influenza shots this fall and making sure polio vaccinations are complete, given a recent case in New York.

Pfizer has submitted a new COVID shot that also targets the BA.5 subvariant to the Food and Drug Administration. The shots may be available "in a few short weeks" to anyone over age 12, Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID coordinator, told NBC News.

The greater availability of treatments and the reduced severity of recent variants has reduced the most serious outcomes of the disease. Fewer of those people hospitalized with the virus are requiring ventilators. But COVID-19 remains a deadly virus in Nebraska. In the past four weeks, the state has reported 82 new deaths.