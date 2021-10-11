Nebraska's COVID case rate lower than neighboring states' numbers

Nebraska's COVID-19 statistics are starting to sound like a broken record.
The state remains in the holding pattern it has been in since late August, with cases having plateaued around 5,000 a week.
The state recorded 4,534 cases for the week ending Friday, according to a World-Herald analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was down 5% from 4,775 the previous week.
The good news is that Nebraska's case rates remain below those of northern states now experiencing surges, including Alaska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. To the east, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan also are seeing higher case counts.
The bad news is the state's case rate hasn't dropped off as much as those of states to the south, including Missouri. The number of Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID-19 also remains elevated, averaging more than 400 a day last week. New daily admissions were down slightly, from 48 to 46.
Locally, COVID hospitalizations in the Omaha metro area topped 200 several days last week before slipping to 198 on Thursday. Last week marked the first time COVID-related hospitalizations had topped 200 in the metro area since January.
Health officials have said the elevated number of COVID patients, coming at a time when hospitals already are busy, has strained hospitals and added to the stress on health care workers.
The state has reported 271,550 cases of COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.
Nebraska tallied 15 additional deaths last week, bringing to 2,845 the number of confirmed or probable deaths since the pandemic began.
Nationally, the seven-day average of new cases has dropped below 100,000 for the first time since early August. Hospitalizations and deaths also are declining.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, cautioned on CNN Sunday that the nation must be careful not to prematurely declare victory over COVID, noting that the virus still could resurge among unvaccinated Americans.
Indeed, areas with low vaccination rates continue to pose a concern in Nebraska. The current case rates in rural Nebraska, where vaccination rates are much lower, are almost double those in the state’s biggest cities. A World-Herald analysis in June found that Nebraska had the nation’s widest gap between urban and rural vaccination rates.
In the past month, Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster Counties have had 101 new cases per 10,000 population compared to 180 in the state’s other 90 counties.
Douglas County recorded 776 new cases last week, down from 1,119 the week before. While the county's case count had been somewhat up and down in recent weeks, it has generally trended downward since early September. Lancaster and Sarpy Counties also have been on the decline.
The COVID patient count at Lincoln's Bryan Health, which had generally been in the 70s before dipping into the 60s late last week, shifted in mid-September from having a majority of patients from Lancaster County to having the larger share coming from outside the county. By Thursday, the 39% of Bryan's COVID patients were from Lancaster County and 61% were from greater Nebraska and beyond.
The CDC's community profile report posted Thursday also indicates increased COVID hospital admissions in some rural spots in the state. However, such patterns are difficult to interpret given some COVID patients may be transferred outside of their communities for care.
Some 55.2% of Nebraska's population is fully vaccinated, slightly below the U.S. rate of 56.4% and ranking 24th among states. The state's rate trails the national number largely because of its low vaccination rate in rural areas.
Nebraska administered 42,000 new shots last week, up from 27,000 the previous week and the most in a week since late June. Data was not readily available indicating how many of those shots were third vaccines or boosters.
Boosters now are available for people who completed their initial Pfizer vaccine series at least six months ago and are 65 and older. Such shots also are available for those 18 and older who live in long-term care, people who have certain underlying medical conditions and those who live or work in high-risk settings.
The U.S. launched a campaign to offer boosters of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to millions of Americans on Friday even as federal health officials stressed the real problem remains getting first shots to the unvaccinated.
“We will not boost our way out of this pandemic,” warned Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — even though she took the rare step of overruling the advice of her own expert panel to make more people eligible for the booster.
The vast majority of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated, Walensky noted. And all three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. offer strong protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death despite the extra-contagious delta variant that caused cases to soar. But immunity against milder infection appears to wane months after initial vaccination.
People anxious for another Pfizer dose lost no time rolling up their sleeves after Walensky ruled late Thursday on who's eligible: Americans 65 and older and others vulnerable because of underlying health problems or where they work and live — once they're six months past their last dose.
Jen Peck, 52, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, qualified because of her job as an education math and science consultant. She was vaccinated back in March but worries about unknowingly picking up and spreading an infection. She travels between rural schools where many students and teachers don't wear masks and the younger children can't yet be vaccinated.
“I don’t want to be COVID Mary carrying it around to buildings full of unvaccinated kiddos. I could not live with myself if I carried it from one building to another. That haunts me, the thought of that,” said Peck, who got the extra shot first thing Friday morning.
Health officials must clear up confusion over who should get a booster, and why. For now, the booster campaign is what Walensky called “a first step.” It only applies to people originally vaccinated with shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. Decisions on boosters for Americans who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still to come.
President Joe Biden said if you're vaccinated, “You’re in good shape and we’re doing everything we can to keep it that way, which is where the booster comes in.” He urged those now eligible for an extra shot to “go get the booster," saying he'd get his own soon — and that everyone should be patient and wait their turn.
Exactly who should get a booster was a contentious decision as CDC advisers spent two days poring over the evidence. Walensky endorsed most of their choices: People 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have chronic health problems such as diabetes should be offered one once they're six months past their last Pfizer dose. Those 18 and older with health problems can decide for themselves if they want a booster.
But in an extremely unusual move, Walensky overruled her advisers' objections and decided an additional broad swath of the population also qualifies: People at increased risk of infection — not serious illness — because of their jobs or their living conditions. That includes health care workers, teachers and people in jails or homeless shelters.
“This was scientific close call,” Walensky said Friday. “In that situation it was my call to make.”
Experts say it was only the second time since 2000 that a CDC director overruled its advisory panel.
Health care workers can't come to work if they have even a mild infection and hospitals worried about staffing shortages welcomed that decision.
But some of the CDC's advisers worry that offering boosters so broadly could backfire without better evidence that it really will make a difference beyond the most medically vulnerable.
“My hope is that all of this confusion – or what may feel like confusion – doesn’t send a message to the public that there is any problem with the vaccine,” said Dr. Beth Bell, a University of Washington expert. "I want to make sure people understand these are fantastic vaccines and they work extremely well.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease specialist, cautioned against seeking a Pfizer booster before the recommended six-month mark.
“You get much more of a bang out of the shot” by letting the immune system mature that long so it’s prepared to rev up production of virus-fighting antibodies, he explained.
The U.S. had already authorized third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for certain people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and transplant recipients. Other Americans, healthy or not, have managed to get boosters, in some cases simply by asking.
About 182 million Americans are fully vaccinated, or just 55% of the total population. Three-quarters of those 12 and older — the ages eligible for vaccination — have had a first dose.
Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in New York, Zeke Miller in Washington and Todd Richmond in Madison, Wisconsin contributed reporting.
