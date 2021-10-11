Nebraska's COVID case rate lower than neighboring states' numbers

The COVID patient count at Lincoln's Bryan Health, which had generally been in the 70s before dipping into the 60s late last week, shifted in mid-September from having a majority of patients from Lancaster County to having the larger share coming from outside the county. By Thursday, the 39% of Bryan's COVID patients were from Lancaster County and 61% were from greater Nebraska and beyond.

The CDC's community profile report posted Thursday also indicates increased COVID hospital admissions in some rural spots in the state. However, such patterns are difficult to interpret given some COVID patients may be transferred outside of their communities for care.

Some 55.2% of Nebraska's population is fully vaccinated, slightly below the U.S. rate of 56.4% and ranking 24th among states. The state's rate trails the national number largely because of its low vaccination rate in rural areas.

Nebraska administered 42,000 new shots last week, up from 27,000 the previous week and the most in a week since late June. Data was not readily available indicating how many of those shots were third vaccines or boosters.