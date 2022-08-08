Nebraska's COVID cases flat but higher than past school openers

As Nebraskans prepare to start a new school year, new COVID-19 cases are running at almost double the rate they have been the past two years.

Nebraska recorded 3,726 new cases last week, down slightly from 4,120 the previous week and roughly flat compared to two weeks ago, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data for the week ending Friday. Cases in the state have generally been running between 3,000 and 4,000 cases the past nine weeks.

However, as the state prepares to open schools for the third time since the start of the pandemic, cases are well above where they were each of the past two years. Nebraska recorded roughly 2,000 cases per week during the first week of August in both 2020 and 2021.

In both those years, cases rose rapidly after classes resumed.

Students in the Millard Public Schools return to school Wednesday. Bellevue, Papillion La Vista and Gretna Public Schools start Thursday. Elkhorn students start Aug. 16, Bennington and Springfield Platteview students return Aug. 17 and most Omaha Public Schools students return Aug. 17-18.

Both Douglas and Sarpy Counties are listed as "high" under the CDC's community risk levels. The community levels, which can be low, medium or high, are determined based on hospital admissions for COVID, the percentage of staffed beds occupied by COVID patients and new cases.

At the "high" level, the CDC advises that people wear well-fitting masks in indoor public spaces. The agency also recommends that people get vaccinated and boosted as they become eligible for additional shots.

According to the CDC, everyone 5 years and older is eligible for one booster in addition to their primary series of vaccines. Those 50 and older and people with compromised immune systems are eligible for two boosters.

In the U.S., only 60% of the 12-17 population is vaccinated and only 30% of 5- to 11-year-olds have gotten their shots.

Nebraska ranks below average in child vaccinations against COVID, with 56% of those ages 12-17 and 29% of those 5-11 fully vaccinated. Iowa is even lower at 50% and 26%, respectively.

The best states for child vaccinations — Vermont, Rhode Island and Massachusetts — each is above 50% for younger children and above 80% for older children.

The Douglas County Health Department will offer shots for people ages 5 and older at two back-to-school events Saturday. The first is the Omaha Public Schools' Back-to-School Bash at Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second is the Back to School Community Fair at Omaha Church of Christ, 1920 Robertson Drive, from noon to 3 p.m.

Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said last month that local school officials should be prepared for some kind of COVID wave this fall.

The protocols and procedures that schools should follow, he said, consist primarily of nonpharmaceutical measures, such as washing hands and staying home when sick.

He said he does not anticipate a return to mask mandates, although locals districts and individual school districts may ask people to exercise additional precautions, depending on local spread of the virus.

Nationally, cases are falling, down 19% from last week. Only 12 states recorded rising numbers in the past week, among them Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.

Hospitalization numbers also are flattening in Nebraska. The daily average of 206 Nebraskans hospitalized for COVID-19 last week was unchanged from the prior week.

On Monday, 148 individuals were hospitalized with COVID in the Omaha metropolitan area, including four pediatric cases.