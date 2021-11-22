Nebraska's COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths hit highest levels since January

"COVID is still with us, but vaccines are the way out," said Dr. Matthew Donahue, the state's acting epidemiologist.

Donahue said the current COVID surge is putting only about half the people in the hospital that it did during last November's peak, when nearly 1,000 people were hospitalized with the virus. The high rate of vaccination among older Nebraskans is helping to protect the state's most vulnerable population and keep hospitalizations down.

But hospitals are fuller now with patients who have other ailments and some who had care delayed by the pandemic. Intensive care capacity is as low as it has ever been.

The vaccines continue to provide good protection against serious illness and death, Donahue said, with the rate of hospitalization 10 times lower among people who are fully vaccinated than among those who are not. And that's before booster shots, which now are authorized for everyone 18 and older. Boosters will further enhance protection.

The health directors, who spoke during a Monday press conference, said hospitals across the state continue to have difficulty finding beds at larger hospitals to take patients who need a higher level of care, whether those patients have COVID or another condition.