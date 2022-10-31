Nebraska's COVID cases increase for second week

The number of COVID-19 cases jumped 25% in Nebraska last week, a sign that the virus may be embarking on another winter surge.

Nebraska recorded 1,405 new cases — up from 1,127 the prior week — marking the second straight weekly increase, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The percentage increase in cases for the week was the 10th highest in the country, though Nebraska's overall virus levels are about the same as the U.S. average.

Case numbers were up 24% in Douglas County and 48% in Sarpy County. Six counties in Nebraska are recording high levels of virus transmission, five of them in the state’s Panhandle.

Of the 15 wastewater surveillance sites across the state, most of those for which recent data was available showed an increase in virus present over the past 15 days, including the two in Omaha and Lincoln. Because people infected with the virus shed it in their stool, wastewater can provide another indicator of infection trends. That's important at a time when fewer people are testing for COVID and more of those who are testing are using at-home tests that aren't included in official case counts.

The virus in the previous two years of the pandemic surged during winter months. It was a year ago this week that the omicron surge first took hold in Nebraska. Over the next four months, nearly 1 in 10 Nebraskans would contract the virus.

Currently gaining ground in the U.S. are two descendants of the omicron subvariant BA.5, which remains dominant. However, by late last week, BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 made up an estimated 13% and 14% of positive virus samples that had been genomically sequenced.

The number of U.S. cases also rose last week, with the 2% increase ending three months of weekly declines. Deaths also were up, with the virus killing nearly 400 people a day.

An average of 138 Nebraskans were hospitalized with the virus last week, up slightly from the prior week.

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and, if vaccinated, boosted with the new shot designed to cover BA.5. They're also encouraging Nebraskans to get flu shots. Influenza has begun to tick up in the state, although respiratory syncytial virus cases appear to be dropping somewhat.