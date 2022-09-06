Nebraska's COVID counts remain flat

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska ticked up last week, but the weekly total remained relatively unchanged from levels seen throughout the summer.

Nebraska recorded 2,936 new virus cases for the week ending Friday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was 4% higher than the 2,818 the week before and 10% above the levels of two weeks earlier.

Nebraska’s two-week rise is the 11th-highest in the nation, as cases are trending downward nationally and in most states. U.S. cases are down 13% over the past two weeks.

Still, Nebraska figures show the start of the school year to date has produced no sizable spike in cases. Cases generally have ranged between just under 3,000 to 4,000 every week for more than three months. Cases ticked up last week from the previous week in Douglas County but dipped a bit in Sarpy and Cass Counties.

Most area schools no longer are tracking cases as closely as they did earlier in the pandemic. The Omaha Public Schools shuttered its COVID-19 dashboard in July. Bridget Blevins, an OPS spokeswoman, said the district doesn't track cases internally. The Millard and Papillion-La Vista schools also have ended their dashboards. The Lincoln Public Schools district, however, still maintains a dashboard. It indicated a peak for the school year so far of 324 positive cases among staff and students during the week ending Aug. 27. That represents about half of the 645 positive cases since data collection started Aug. 14.

It's widely acknowledged that official tallies are an undercount of the actual number of cases out there. Many people no longer are testing for the virus or are using at-home tests, the results of which aren't included in official case counts. Just under 25% of officially tallied tests in Nebraska last week were positive.

Meanwhile, the first of the new, updated booster shots for COVID-19 have begun to roll out, with some of the first doses made available in the Omaha metro area Friday. The new shots are formulated to protect against both the original strain of COVID-19 and the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, which are dominant in the U.S.

Hospitalizations have been gradually trending downward in Nebraska for the past month. An average of 189 patients were hospitalized with COVID last week, down from 200 the week before.

The CDC added no new deaths to Nebraska's total last week. In all, the state has recorded 4,455 confirmed or probable deaths and more than 530,000 cases in the 2½-year pandemic.