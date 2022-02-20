Nebraska's COVID wastewater monitoring data to be online soon

For now, Nebraska shows up as a blank box on the wastewater surveillance page the federal government launched this month to monitor COVID-19 levels.

But that’s expected to change early next month, when the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and its partners hope to begin reporting Nebraska’s wastewater surveillance data to the National Wastewater Surveillance System.

Nebraska is among 37 states, four cities and two territories receiving funding for the program through the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 400 testing sites across the country already have begun surveillance efforts, according to Amy Kirby of the CDC. Some 250 more are expected to come online in the coming weeks.

Fueling the push for wastewater surveillance is researchers’ discovery early in the pandemic that some people infected with the coronavirus — between 40% and 80%, Kirby said — shed the virus’s genetic material in their stool.

Because increases in virus levels in wastewater generally occur before health officials see increases in cases, Kirby said, the system can serve as an early warning system for coming surges and for new variants.

“These data are uniquely powerful because they capture the presence of infections from people with and without symptoms,” she said. “And they’re not affected by access to health care or availability of clinical testing.”

The new dashboard, which is updated daily, provides a color-coded look at how virus levels in wastewater have changed in the reporting communities over the previous 15 days.

Spencer Perry, a research engineer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said the Nebraska partners currently have 20 sampling sites across the state and are looking to add up to half a dozen more. That will give the group at least one site in each of the state’s public health districts.

“Sometime in the next few weeks, we should have our little net cast across the state,” said Perry, who is handling the logistics of the statewide program.

Shannon Bartelt-Hunt, professor and chair of civil and environmental engineering at UNL, said most collection sites are at wastewater treatment plants.

The group started getting data from Omaha and Lincoln beginning in mid-December. The cities were among those that Bartelt-Hunt and researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center worked with last year to establish the processes needed to conduct wastewater surveillance.

The CDC has acknowledged that the national system it launched in September 2020 grew out of grassroots efforts by academic researchers and wastewater utilities.

In their latest data, the researchers saw the omicron variant spike and later decline in Omaha and Lincoln. “It really seems like it is a week to 10 days ahead of case data,” Bartelt-Hunt said.

Also on the list of sampling sites are a couple of Lincoln schools and a location at Eppley Airfield. State health officials suggested the Eppley site, she said, because the UNMC lab that processes the samples can look for variants there. If the researchers opt to look for variants, samples from Eppley might tell them what travelers are bringing — or taking — with them.

And while Nebraska’s wastewater data isn’t yet publicly available, some of the data has begun to make its way to decision-makers. Researchers earlier this year began sharing some of the data with officials at Nebraska Medicine.

Dr. Michael Ash, a Nebraska Medicine vice president, said he had heard about wastewater surveillance from friends and former colleagues in Houston and Missouri, where the data already was being used to help predict and confirm surges and other trends.

Ash didn’t get the data until after the first of the year. But he said the figures show that the amount of virus in wastewater started increasing right before Christmas and that a large increase followed at the start of the year. Current data shows a 98% reduction since the peak, he said.

Ash said the data helped the health system confirm what it was seeing through other measures. Ideally, if the data signals another spike in the future, the health system would have an early warning and be better able to respond and, potentially, be able gauge how bad the surge is going to get.

During the omicron surge, the state’s hospitals had to juggle staff shortages because of COVID infections along with a surge in COVID patients and those with other ailments.

Said Bartelt-Hunt, “It was really great to see how this data will be used more broadly once we get it out to the public.”

Lincoln-Lancaster Health Director Pat Lopez recently cited declining levels of virus particles in wastewater among the data she is using to guide the department’s COVID-19 response.

Bartelt-Hunt said one goal for the program is to work with hospitals and others to correlate the wastewater data with other measures, such as seven-day rolling averages of new cases.

“I think this is a great thing for the state,” she said. “I’m super excited we’re doing it.”

What can occur when COVID turns cruise vacations into nightmarish voyages? ‘Like the twilight zone’ Unexpected postcruise adventure Stranded in St. Maarten Cruise FAQs

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.