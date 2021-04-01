Nebraska's Deb Fischer joins six Democrats in letter raising questions about SpaceCom site

The Government Accountability Office, which is Congress’ own watchdog agency, announced two weeks ago it will also launch an investigation.

Fischer and other Nebraska political and business leaders have said they support the Inspector General and GAO investigations, but they have not signed on to previous letters demanding action.

Her office declined an interview, but a press aide released a brief statement.

“Senator Fischer has continued to follow this issue closely and wants to ensure this IG investigation considers some basic questions,” the statement said.

A memo posted to the inspector general’s website in February said the IG intended to study whether the Air Force used “objective and relevant” scoring factors to rank the six locations, and whether costs and other scoring factors had been accurately calculated.

SpaceCom’s headquarters was located in Colorado Springs from 1985-2002 when it was previously a major combatant command, and again when that status was restored in 2019. Between 2002 and 2019, SpaceCom fell under the command umbrella of U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt.