Nebraska's longest serving paramedic dies while fighting brush fire near Fort Calhoun

A paramedic with the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department died Wednesday while battling a large brush fire near Fort Calhoun.

Dennis M. Bender, Nebraska's longest serving paramedic, died as the result of a medical emergency, Ponca Hils Fire Chief Joe Sacks said. Bender was working in support of a large brush fire east of Fort Calhoun in Washington County.

"It is with deep sadness that we report the line-of-duty death of Ponca Hills firefighter paramedic Dennis M. Bender," Sacks said. "We ask for your prayers for his family, firefighter family and friends."

Bender was among the first group of paramedics to be certified in Nebraska, Sacks said. He served with the department in Ponca Hills for over 50 years.

Several fire departments responded to the brush fire east of Fort Calhoun about 3:30 p.m. The fire was determined to be under control by 6 p.m.

