Nebraska's longest-serving paramedic dies while fighting brush fire near Fort Calhoun

“I worked fires with him and attended classes,” said Townsend, who is an owner of Medics at Home. “Denny was very intelligent, and he was constantly taking classes. He had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and gathering information in the paramedic field.”

Bender grew up near 43rd and Miami Streets in Omaha, one of eight children. He graduated from Holy Name High School at age 16 in 1960 and went to work as an electrician, eventually starting Bender Electric.

Bender’s father died when he was 21, leaving him as the family breadwinner. His sister, Mary Potmesil of Omaha, said her brother pushed all of his siblings to be successful.

“My mom was still alive, and all eight of us kids were still at home when Dad died,” Potmesil said. “There was no question, Denny was the head of the family. He was one of those people that you wish that you could be like.”

Potmesil said her son, also named Fred, went to work for her brother at Bender Electric when he was a teen. His uncle was sometimes gruff, but also kind and patient.

“He told me just this morning that Denny could be rough, but if he ever needed any help, he knew that Denny would be there in a heartbeat,” Potmesil said. “Denny didn’t care who you were, he believed people were good.”