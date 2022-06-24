Nebraska's U.S. senators, others react to the overturning of Roe v. Wade

Nebraska's U.S. senators and others issued statements Friday about the Supreme Court decision that overturns Roe v. Wade, which generally allowed a pregnant woman in the U.S. to have an abortion.

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse: “America’s work of becoming a more perfect Union is never over, but today — by righting a Constitutional wrong — the Supreme Court took a historic step forward. Roe’s days are over, but the pro-life movement’s work has just begun. This issue will now be debated in the 50 states, and a 330,000,000-person, continental nation will work through this debate in a way that’s healthier than Roe’s one-size-fits-all, Washington-centrism. The pro-life movement is pro-baby, pro-mom, and pro-science. This cause is rooted in love and now is the time to show it.

"... Let’s support and love all pregnant women. Let’s come alongside them and give the support they need. Let’s support babies regardless of the situations they face and build communities around them that will love and cherish them."

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer: “I have always supported pro-life policies that show compassion for women and their unborn children. Both conservative and liberal legal scholars have long questioned the legal reasoning in Roe v. Wade. The justices made the right decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Center by affirming that there is no constitutional right to abortion.

“Today’s ruling returns policy making decisions on this issue to state and federal lawmakers. It’s going to take good-faith and empathy to address it.”

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.: “Life is the most precious right and today’s decision in the Dobbs case affirms that. (The high court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization out of Mississippi effectively ends constitutional protections for abortion.)

"It does not outlaw abortion, but puts it in the hands of the elected representatives of the states and Congress. I know many have worked for decades to defend life, and today their prayers were answered. I urge all to respond with mutual respect, civility and grace.”

Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas, a Democrat who is running for Bacon's 2nd District congressional seat: “Politicians don't belong in doctor's offices making medical decisions. Women should make the decisions that are the best for them with their doctors. Today's ruling by the Supreme Court takes away an established right that protected Americans’ health and safety for nearly 50 years.

"Governor Ricketts has promised to call the Legislature back into a special session, and when he does I'm ready to keep fighting for Nebraska women and families to ensure their access to reproductive health care is protected."