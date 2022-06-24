Nebraska's U.S. senators react to the overturning of Roe v. Wade

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse: “America’s work of becoming a more perfect Union is never over, but today — by righting a Constitutional wrong — the Supreme Court took a historic step forward. Roe’s days are over, but the pro-life movement’s work has just begun. This issue will now be debated in the 50 states, and a 330,000,000-person, continental nation will work through this debate in a way that’s healthier than Roe’s one-size-fits-all, Washington-centrism. The pro-life movement is pro-baby, pro-mom, and pro-science. This cause is rooted in love and now is the time to show it ... Let’s support and love all pregnant women. Let’s come alongside them and give the support they need. Let’s support babies regardless of the situations they face and build communities around them that will love and cherish them."