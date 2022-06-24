Nebraska's U.S. senators react to the overturning of Roe v. Wade

Nebraska's U.S. senators issued statements Friday about the Supreme Court decision that overturns Roe v. Wade, which generally allowed a pregnant woman in the U.S. to have an abortion.
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse: “America’s work of becoming a more perfect Union is never over, but today — by righting a Constitutional wrong — the Supreme Court took a historic step forward. Roe’s days are over, but the pro-life movement’s work has just begun. This issue will now be debated in the 50 states, and a 330,000,000-person, continental nation will work through this debate in a way that’s healthier than Roe’s one-size-fits-all, Washington-centrism. The pro-life movement is pro-baby, pro-mom, and pro-science. This cause is rooted in love and now is the time to show it ... Let’s support and love all pregnant women. Let’s come alongside them and give the support they need. Let’s support babies regardless of the situations they face and build communities around them that will love and cherish them."
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer: “I have always supported pro-life policies that show compassion for women and their unborn children. Both conservative and liberal legal scholars have long questioned the legal reasoning in Roe v. Wade. The justices made the right decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Center by affirming that there is no constitutional right to abortion.
“Today’s ruling returns policy making decisions on this issue to state and federal lawmakers. It’s going to take good-faith and empathy to address it.”