Need a dog? Nebraska Humane Society's kennels are full

The Nebraska Humane Society is putting out a plea to get more than 100 dogs adopted from the Omaha shelter.

The shelter's kennels — both public-facing and behind the scenes — are full, with 111 dogs, said Pam Wiese, Humane Society spokeswoman.

Shelter officials like to keep the number of available dogs at 50 to 60. That way, every pup has a public-facing kennel.

Usually, Wiese said Friday, the shelter is overflowing with cats and kittens this time of year. But staff have seen the cats "just fly out of here."

Part of the reason for the lack of cats could be shelter renovations that now let the public interact with cats more easily. And with a late start to summer-like weather, the typical "kitten season" was delayed.

The influx of dogs could stem from a few factors, Wiese said. With a tough economy, some folks may not be able to afford a pet right now. And after two-plus years of the coronavirus pandemic, many people are finally taking vacations and aren't out looking for pets at local shelters.

"And I think a lot of people don't realize that we are back to being fully open, with normal adoption hours," Wiese said. "You can walk right in."

To date this year, about 3,000 animals have been adopted out, Wiese said. That's about 400 animals shy of the numbers to date for 2019, before the pandemic started.

At the same time in 2020, adoptions sat at 2,643. In 2021, the adoption number was at 2,605.

Wiese said the Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to find new homes for their pets on their own, if possible. Like many organizations, she said, the shelter is dealing with staffing shortages.

"Not all our positions are filled, and we want to make sure we can take care of all the animals we have," Wiese said. "We're working to try to keep as many animals out of the shelter as we can."

The current crop of available dogs is a mix of small and large, young and old, Wiese said. Potential adopters should check the online descriptions accompanying each animal — some dogs come with restrictions, things like not getting along with kids or not being suited for apartment life.

To help find homes, shelter staff have dropped adoption fees on dogs. Most dogs age 2 and older are priced at $100. Other dogs that have spent more than 30 days at the shelter are priced at $30. All of the shelter dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and have shots.

"We're trying to lower prices without devaluing the animal to say, 'Please come on in and see if there isn't someone you really want to meet.' We've got some great dogs here," Wiese said.

The Humane Society is operating on normal hours and accepts walk-ins. Prospective adopters still are able to fill out application forms online, too.

The shelter at 8929 Fort St. is open from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. All available dogs can be viewed at nehumanesociety.org.

