Need a job or an intern? Omaha youth jobs program accepting applicants, employers

An Omaha summer youth jobs program will once again connect hundreds of young people with workforce training opportunities — and organizers are seeking more local businesses to help develop and retain the next generation.

Step-Up Omaha, a public-private program that provides job training and job opportunities to young people ages 14 to 21, is accepting applicants for 2021.

The program, started in 2008, places young people with large corporations, small businesses and other organizations to learn more about STEM fields, trade skills, entrepreneurship and more.

"That's what all young people need — a chance to succeed," Mayor Jean Stothert said at a virtual event Thursday.

Step-Up created about 700 summer jobs in 2019, which was a bump from about 500 in 2017. The program is overseen by the Empowerment Network.

Interested young people have until March 7 to apply, which can be done on the Step-Up Omaha website.

Willie Barney, president of the Empowerment Network, said the program has the capacity to take on about 700, but organizers are hoping to push that to at least 800. About 1,200 young people have already applied.