 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Need a mask? Several giveaway events planned this weekend in Omaha
0 comments

Need a mask? Several giveaway events planned this weekend in Omaha

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The Douglas County Health Department will hold several free mask handout events this weekend in Omaha. 

On Friday, residents can visit the Douglas County office building at 1111 S. 41st St. to pick up a free cloth mask from the security desk. 

On Saturday, the health department will partner with the Omaha Fire and Police Departments, as well as First Responders Foundation and CHI Health, to distribute masks at the Homestyle Cafe at 88th and Maple Streets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Another mask giveaway will be held at OneWorld Community Health Center, 4920 S. 30th St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 

On Sunday, masks will be distributed from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Mexican Consulate near 74th and Dodge Streets behind the Dollar Tree.

Photos: Our best staff photos of August 2020

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert